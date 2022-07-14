Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs 'Historic' Education BudgetState officials say the budget is divided into six categories: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure and teacher recruitment.

Taylor Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Sexual Exploitation Of MinorsA Downriver man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of minors and child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

EGLE: Company’s Secondary Containment System Cause Of Flint River SpillSubstances found in the water have been traced back to one local chemical company, but the state is still looking into the possibility other sources are also contributing to the issue.

Man Missing In Lake Michigan; 4 Likely Drownings In 1 DayAuthorities on Thursday searched for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan.

University Of Michigan Dean Michael Barr Confirmed As Fed's Top Banking RegulatorThe U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Michael Barr, dean of the University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, as Federal Reserve’s vice chairman for supervision.

Authorities Search For Man Missing In Lake Michigan; 4 Likely Drownings In 1 DayAuthorities on Thursday searched for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan.