(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is sentenced to 45 to 60 years in prison for the murder of popular hairstylist Bashar Kallabat, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office announced Thursday.
Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder on June 14, according to prosecutors.READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs 'Historic' Education Budget
On Feb. 11, 2020, Detroit police were called to a motel in the 14700 block of East Eight Mile Road where they found Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills, with head trauma. Police say Pickett entered Kallabat’s motel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene.READ MORE: Taylor Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Sexual Exploitation Of Minors
An investigation led to Pickett’s arrest. On Feb. 14, 2022, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Wayne County LaDonna Logan for the Fair Michigan Justice Project — a collaboration between Fair Michigan and the prosecutor’s office. The project helps law enforcement officers and prosecutors solve crimes targeting the LGBTQ community.
“The brutal murder of Bashar Kallabat shows the very real danger facing LGBTQ people, and the necessity of our work at Fair Michigan,” said Alanna Maguire, president of Fair Michigan. “We commend the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and especially APA LaDonna Logan for her work to secure this conviction.”MORE NEWS: EGLE: Company’s Secondary Containment System Cause Of Flint River Spill
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.