Man Out On Bond Is Charged With Killing Girlfriend, Man In Harper WoodsA man charged with attacking his girlfriend in June now is accused of killing her and another man, two days after he posted bond and was released from a Detroit-area jail.

Wyoming Woman Arrested In Cold Case Death Of Baby In Michigan's Upper PeninsulaA Wyoming woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to face arraignment in the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse, authorities said Wednesday.

GM, Partners To Build 500 EV Charging StationsA major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

Navy Week Brings Sailors To DetroitDetroit is kicking off Navy Week through July 17, allowing sailors to talk about the importance of the Navy to the city and state of Michigan.

Amazon Donating $300K To Support Detroit Youth Sports NonprofitsThe company is supporting 14 youth sports nonprofits that help local children such as giving them access to new equipment, providing safe spaces, supporting those with disabilities, and offering tutoring and learning plans that go beyond sports.

BA.5 Variant Spikes New Covid CasesMichigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says the BA.5 omicron subvariant is more transmissible than previous strains.