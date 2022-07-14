  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Amazon is donating more than $300,000 and gear to support Detroit youth sports organizations.

The company is supporting 14 youth sports nonprofits that help local children such as giving them access to new equipment, providing safe spaces, supporting those with disabilities, and offering tutoring and learning plans that go beyond sports.

READ MORE: Man Out On Bond Is Charged With Killing Girlfriend, Man In Harper Woods

Amazon has invested more than $6 billion in Michigan since 2010.

READ MORE: Wyoming Woman Arrested In Cold Case Death Of Baby In Michigan's Upper Peninsula

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: GM, Partners To Build 500 EV Charging Stations

 