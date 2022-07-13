ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The University of Michigan named Santa Ono as the 15th president of the university on Wednesday

Ono, 59, has served as president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia since 2016.

Mary Sue Coleman, who has served as interim president since the removal of former President Mark Schlissel said Ono is joining “a very special community.”

“I have spent more than 50 years in higher education, and there is no environment that rivals the University of Michigan. From academics and research to health care, athletics and service to society, this university is dedicated to excellence,” Coleman said in a statement.

This comes months after former President Mark Schlissel was removed due to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

According to a Jan. 15 announcement on the university’s website, the board said that on Dec. 8, 2021, it learned of the relationship through an anonymous complaint. An investigation also revealed that “over the years,” Schlissel used his university email account to “communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the university.”

In a letter to Schlissel informing him of his termination, the board wrote: “As you know, the Regents received an anonymous complaint regarding an alleged sexual affair between you and a subordinate. An investigation has revealed that your interactions with the subordinate were inconsistent with promoting the dignity and reputation of the University of Michigan.”

Before his dismissal, Schlissel had planned to step down in June 2023. His predecessor, Mary Sue Coleman, is back as president until a successor was hired.

In May, Schlissel issued an apology to the board.

“The relationship was entirely consensual, was never physical, and did not involve the inappropriate spending of university resources,” he said. “But in a time when we have been trying to strengthen the bonds of trust at the university, it is particularly important that campus leaders avoid even an appearance of impropriety.”

