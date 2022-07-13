(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a six-week closure is necessary to rebuild ramps in Canton Township as part of the Revive I-275 project.
The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18, with the southbound I-275 ramp to M-153 (Ford Road) closing until late August. MDOT officials say the detour is southbound I-275 to eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue), then northbound I-275 to M-153.
A week later, on July 25, the eastbound Ford Road ramp to I-275 will close. That closure will also be in place until late August.
According to MDOT officials, the detour for the Ford Road ramp is eastbound M-153 to northbound I-275, then westbound Ann Arbor Road to southbound I-275.
Before this closure was announced, MDOT officials had already closed the westbound M-153 ramp to southbound I-275.
Here are some reminders from MDOT about different closures currently in place:
- The southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 are closed until mid-
- The eastbound and westbound I-96/M-14 ramps to southbound I-275 are closed until early September.
- The westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramp to southbound I-275 is closed until December.
- The westbound Ann Arbor Road ramp to southbound I-275 is closed until December.
- Northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open between I-94 and I-96/M-14, except nightly from Sunday, July 17, to Saturday, July 23, when it will have one lane open between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. while crews install glare screen on the median wall.
- The Metro Trail is closed between I-94/Hannan Road and Ecorse Road through early August.
- While the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 has been reopened, the ramp may have intermittent closures for ongoing maintenance on westbound M-14/I-96 from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road.
- More details on westbound I-96/M-14 maintenance from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road scheduled to begin 5 a.m. Thursday, July 14:
- The Newburgh Road ramp to westbound I-96/M-14 will be closed.
- Westbound I-96/M-14 will have one lane closed from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road from 5 to 9 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
- Westbound I-96/M-14 will then have only one lane open from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 18.
- This pattern is expected to repeat Thursday, July 21 – Monday, July 25.
For more information on the work being done as part of the $270 million Revive I-275 project, visit here.
