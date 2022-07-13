Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force Him To Complete Acquisition Of CompanyTwitter has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an effort to force him to follow through with his deal to buy the social media company.

Small Business Administration Grants Declaration Of Disaster For Otsego County After Deadly TornadoThe U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) granted an administrative declaration of disaster for Otsego County after a deadly tornado in May, also after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state's request for a major disaster declaration.

Revive I-275 Update: Southbound I-275 Ramp To Ford Road In Wayne County To Close For 6 WeeksThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a six-week closure is necessary to rebuild ramps in Canton Township as part of the Revive I-275 project.

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For MurderDetroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992.

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of Kevin BatisteCrime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit.

Officers Rescue Ducklings From Sewer In DearbornDearborn police officers helped rescue ducklings from a sewer drain and here are some of the pictures they shared.