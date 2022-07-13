(CBS DETROIT) – Dearborn police officers helped rescue ducklings from a sewer drain and here are some of the pictures they shared.
On Tuesday, July 12 the Dearborn Police Department says they were called to Newman Street when an employee at Periodontic & Implantology Associates reported that they heard ducklings quacking in a nearby sewer.
Officers responded to the call and were able to rescue four of the ducklings when they arrived at the scene.
In addition to this, animal control officers responded and helped rescue the fifth duckling.
In addition to this, animal control officers responded and helped rescue the fifth duckling.

The ducklings were then returned to water.
