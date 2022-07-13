  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan ranks No. 25 among the most dangerous states for pedestrians.

In a “Dangerous By Design” 2022 report, Native Americans and Black Americans and those who walk in lower-income areas are killed at far higher rates than any other group.

On average, more than 770 pedestrians between 2016 and 2020 died after being struck in Michigan.

Nationwide, New Mexico is ranked No. 1 as the most unsafe state.

