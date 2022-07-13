  • WWJ-TV

  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in custody after shooting at another man at a mobile home park in Flat Rock on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, in the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive.

The Flat Rock Police Department says they received a 911 report of a person running around shooting a shotgun and then they received a second 911 call reporting that a man was at the caller’s residence with a gunshot wound.

When the police arrived at the scene, the suspect was leaving the location in a maroon Chevy pick-up truck.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle out of the Deerfield Estates mobile home park, and then the suspect attempted to get on southbound I-75, but he lost control and then the vehicle ended up in the high weeds.

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

The 55-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. In addition to this the 52-year-old suspect was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

