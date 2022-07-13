  • WWJ-TV

By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy was created with a mission to turn Detroit’s riverfront into the best in the country.

With over 5 miles of riverfront to revitalize, the Conservancy launched construction across the east and west riverfront to build parks, plazas, pavilions, pathways, and green spaces.

The Riverwalk is home to many events throughout the year as part of the space’s revitalization. Events like Summer Sundays and Mindful Mondays on the Riverfront are held weekly. Other events are also held around the riverfront like Reading & Rhythm, 5k/10ks, Detroit Riverwalkers, Yoga, and Tai Chi.

Detroit’s Riverfront has been named the #1 Riverfront in the U.S. by USA Today.

For a full breakdown of the Riverfront’s development through the years, go to DetroitRiverfront.org/our-story

Community Connect Host Jackie Paige, with Mark Wallace, President and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Mark Wallace, President & CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the revitalization of the Detroit Riverfront and what people can expect when they head down there.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50.