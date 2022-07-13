(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported six cases of monkeypox in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says two of those cases are in Oakland County, where the first probable case in the state was identified.READ MORE: Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says
The county reports that there was no general public health concern in either case.
Last week, the Detroit Health Department reported the city’s first monkeypox case.READ MORE: Mass. Man Sent To Prison For Trying To Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend In Michigan
More than 860 people have been confirmed to have had monkeypox in the United States.
Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.