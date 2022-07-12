(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Warren has been charged with sex trafficking a minor and faces five felonies, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.
James Earl Madison-Cranford, 28, was arraigned on the following charges in Oakland County's 46th District Court: minor sex trafficking, a 20-year felony; prostitution – accepting earnings, a 20-year felony; prostitution – transporting female, a 20-year felony; conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony.
“Let this case be a reminder that regardless how many years have passed, our team will always fight for survivors of abuse,” Nessel said. “We remain committed to securing justice.”
Officials say that in 2017 the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Task Force received information about a minor being sex trafficked.
The task force immediately began investigating, which included responding to an advertisement online in an undercover operation, which led to the rescue of the minor.
According to officials, the minor said she Madison-Cranford had her regularly performing commercial sex for several months through posting advertisements online.
In addition to this, he allegedly used his phone to post each advertisement and answer all her calls.
Madison-Cranford’s was given a $900,000 cash/surety bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.
