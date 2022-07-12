(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information after a man was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle outside of a gas station in Detroit.
READ MORE: Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video
The incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at about 4:05 a.m., in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Road.
Police say a 20-year-old man attempted to steal another man’s blue older model Chevy HR parked at the gas station. The vehicle owner then shot at the 20-year-old man several times, striking him.
Then the man, and another suspect, forced the victim out of the vehicle and fled the scene.READ MORE: Shooting Deaths Of 4 In Michigan Family Considered Murder-Suicide
The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police describe the first suspect (the one who fired the shots) as a man in his 30s, 5’7, 220 lbs., with short hair and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a white T-shirt, and black Nike shorts.
In addition to this, the second suspect is described as a man in his 30’s, 5’9, 170 lbs., short hair, mustache, and a beard. He was last seen
wearing wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt black pants, and gray gym shoes.
Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Michigan Woman Accused In Husband's Death Returned To US From Italy
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.