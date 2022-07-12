(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County physician is convicted in federal court on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled and healthcare fraud.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charges against Bingham Farms Dr. David Jankowski, 62, stem from his operation of Summit Medical Group — medical clinics that were formally located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield.
Officials say Jankowski “wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances such as Oxycontin, Oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, and Xanax.” He also prescribed drugs after receiving cash from patient recruiters who brought patients into his practice. Officials say he used his access to those drugs to lure patients into his healthcare fraud scheme.
In total, he issued or authorized more than 3 million controlled substances and submitted false and fraudulent insurance claims, saying he “provided necessary treatment to these patients.”
The claims were submitted to Michigan auto insurance companies, private healthcare insurers, Medicare and Medicaid. He received more than $29.3 million from auto and private insurance companies in addition to $6 million from Medicare and Medicaid.
“The improper distribution of prescription drugs outside the course of ordinary medical practice causes significant harm. It is in everyone’s best interests to keep these highly addictive substances off the street, and it is particularly disturbing when a trusted physician is the vehicle for the illegal distribution of opioids,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release.
Jankowski was convicted of 30 out of 32 charges.
Jankowski was convicted of 30 out of 32 charges.

With his conviction, Jankowski faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
