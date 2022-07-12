(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit City Councilmember Scott Benson organized a demonstration Tuesday outside Action Impact Firearms in Eastpointe.

It’s the shop where Sheldon Thomas purchased a Draco for Ehmani Davis.

“We need the help from our federal officials,” Benson said.

“We need a ban on assault weapons and we need Lansing to allow us to make decisions and regulate the sale of weapons within our municipal borders.”

Thomas is now facing charges for illegally purchasing the weapon for the 19-year-old after Davis used it to kill Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts.

“We can hold the young brother, the 19-year-old brother Ehamani, who was obviously high off some kind of drug and he murdered that innocent man and took that black father and black husband away from us, absolutely,” said Detroit 300 Organizer Minister Teferi Brent.

“But also we have to understand that there is obviously something wrong in our society when a 19-year-old can first access those kinds of drugs and then access those kinds of weapons and then murder the quality of man that Officer Courts was.”

Detroit Police Chief James White says Officer Courts was ambushed by Davis with an assault riffle when he responded to a shots fired call last Wednesday on Joy Road and Marlowe.

Now the community is coming together, calling on gun retailers to stop selling assault weapons and calling on legislators to implement common sense gun laws.

Action Impact Firearms Owner and Director Bill Kucyk told CW50’s Cryss Walker his two gun retail shops discontinued the sale of Dracos following the incident.

” I’m currently not selling the Draco riffle or the Draco pistol,” Kucyk said.

“We put in more effort, prepare more documents and wait longer period of times than I’m required to do by the law. That’s not a negative reflection on anybody else, that’s just the way that I choose to do business.”

Davis was shot and killed on scene last week by responding officers.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say Thomas is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm.

