ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEARCHING- Max's (Nathan Dean) secrets may have a devastating outcome for Liz (Jeanine Mason) meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) helps Dallas (Guest Star Quentin Plair) in his search for answers, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes an unsettling discovery about himself.
The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder.
Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Kristen Haynes & Christopher Hollier (405).
Original Airdate 7/11/2022.
Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.