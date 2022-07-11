(CBS DETROIT) — The Whitehouse Nature Center at Albion College is closed after sightings of a possible alligator in the Kalamazoo River.
Officials say although they did not locate an alligator, Albion College is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to determine the next steps.
They urge anyone to avoid the area while the college works with authorities to locate and remove the alligator.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Voters Will Decide On Abortion Rights