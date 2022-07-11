WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
OH, WHAT A NIGHT! – Over the course of a single night, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) encounter a series of incidents including a suspicious plastic bag, a gang of creepy clowns, a human sacrifice ritual, and a theft from the hospital blood bank.
Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Sam Smith wrote the episode directed by Jemaine Clement (#105).
Original airdate 8/1/21.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.