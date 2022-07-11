IN THE DARK – Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
IN THE HOT SEAT – Murphy's (Perry Mattfeld) trial date has arrived and she must face all the ghosts of her past that have come forward as witnesses against her and the secrets that are revealed along the way.
Meanwhile, the trial also means a complicated reunion for Felix (Morgan Krantz).
Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#405).
Original airdate 07/11/2022.