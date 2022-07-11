WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
INTERGALACTIC VIGILANTE – A Meteor strike gives superpowers to a Neighborhood Watch group, who soon decide to take the law into their own hands.READ MORE: Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In Fall
It’s now up to Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) to take back their power.READ MORE: UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don't Work As Well For People Of Color
Also starring Maaka Pohatu Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Amanda Alison (#305).
Original airdate 7/13/22.MORE NEWS: Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River Spill
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.