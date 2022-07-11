  • WWJ-TV

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50

ROCK STAR MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Levent, Jeff Hobson, Kid Ace, Trigg Watson, Chris Funk, Johnny Ace Palmer, and Ed Alonzo (#804).

Original airdate 4/30/2022.