(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police reported a man is in custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and possessing concealed weapons.
READ MORE: Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In Fall
At about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the suspect was in a black Dodge Durango when he fled Detroit police officers and was entering Detroit freeways.
MSP say troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled, and the pursuit continued for over 30 minutes.
According to police, the suspect drove through Wayne County, Oakland County, and he also fled from Southfield officers who attempted to stop him.
READ MORE: UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don't Work As Well For People Of Color
Video from Trooper 2 and the Stolen Vehicle/Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearm that occurred on 7/9 at 10:05 PM. pic.twitter.com/ucCvy9swE5
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 10, 2022
Police say the driver then discarded pistols in a pile of sticks/brush in the area of Hanna Street near East State Fair Street.
After that, the suspect exited the SUV and ran into a backyard, where troopers arrested him.
The stolen vehicle was recovered with firearm ammunition and parts inside, along with the discarded pistols.
MSP say the suspect was lodged at Detroit Detention Center on felony charges.MORE NEWS: Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River Spill
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.