WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, July 15, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE WITH SPECIAL GUEST JACKIE TOHN – Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces to the audience blissful bears, daring deer, happy horses, curious cats, schlepping shepherds, and a chameleon that can paint!
Special guest Jackie Tohn ("GLOW") adds to the fun along with commentary by Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Mikalah Gordon, and Noah Matthews (#216).
Original airdate 4/2/2022.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.