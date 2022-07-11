Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In FallAbortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative to the secretary of state’s office.

UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don't Work As Well For People Of ColorOne end of the device sends light through the finger while a sensor on the other side receives this light and uses it to detect the color of your blood; bright red blood is highly oxygenated, while blue or purplish blood is less. If the device isn't calibrated for darker skin tones, the pigmentation of the skin could affect how the light is absorbed by the sensor, leading to flawed oxygen readings.

Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River SpillThe Flint River Flotilla will be replaced with an on-land flotilla pirate fest due to the spill that happened in the Flint River last month.

Dog Rescued After Falling Off Cliff At Pictured Rocks National LakeshoreA dog visiting the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan was rescued by park rangers after jumping over a railing and falling up to 30 feet down a cliff, according to the National Park Service.

Detroit Zoo Offering Outdoor Yoga Sessions Near Animal HabitatsOutdoor yoga sessions return to the Detroit Zoo, giving people the chance to practice while surrounded by nature and the animals.

Production Resumes At Abbott Nutrition's Baby Formula Plant In MichiganProduction of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said.