(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council members, and partners officially launched the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent 2022 summer program today, announcing the creation of over 8,000 jobs for Detroit youth.
This year, Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is raising $13 million for the program to support a wide variety of career options for Detroit youth ages 14-24.READ MORE: Michigan Voters Will Decide On Abortion Rights
Officials say the 2022 GDYT program will feature both in-person and virtual work opportunities.
The event was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Biden To Make Birth Control Available Over The Counter
In addition to holding the event, the Boys and Girls Club will also have “40 GDYT youth focused on coding skills and app development via Apple’s Code to Career program.”
You can watch the announcement here:
MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Detroit
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.