Filed Under:27th Letter Books, Community, cyber fraud, Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — After falling victim to cyber fraud and losing $35,000, co-owners of a Detroit bookstore are thanking the community for helping them get back on their feet.

27th Letter Books fell victim to credit card fraud less than one year after opening its brick-and-mortar store.

The store’s co-owners created a Go Fund Me account and recently raised just over $35,000.

They say the money will help cover rent, inventory and operations.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.