WALKER – Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
ABBY AND GALE FACE OFF AT THE SIDE STEP – Walker (Jared Padalecki) invites Gale Davidson (guest star Paula Marshall) to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding, however, Abby (Molly Hagan) isn’t too pleased with the gesture.READ MORE: Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In Fall
Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work on reconciling their relationship when she comes home after her deep undercover operation.
Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Arron Carew & Blythe Ann Johnson (#203).READ MORE: UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don't Work As Well For People Of Color
Original airdate 11/11/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River Spill