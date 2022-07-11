WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
IT'S A JUNGLE OUT THERE – Don't miss stories you won't hear anywhere else from guest stars Brooke Shields, Sal Vulcano, Amber Ruffin, and Ayad Akthar as they try to fool host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees – and each other!
Can you figure out if these wildly hilarious tales are fact or fiction? (#107).
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.
Original airdate 6/4/2022.