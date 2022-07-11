  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Tom Swift

TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

TEAMWORK – When they discover that one of their own has been poisoned, Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Barclay (voiced by Levar Burton) work together to figure out who is responsible.

READ MORE: Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In Fall

Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star.

READ MORE: UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don't Work As Well For People Of Color

Teleplay by Melinda Hsu Taylor, story by Elliott Feliciano & Kahlil Maskati, and directed by Ruba Nadda (#107).

MORE NEWS: Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River Spill

Original airdate 7/19/2022.