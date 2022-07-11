TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
TEAMWORK – When they discover that one of their own has been poisoned, Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Barclay (voiced by Levar Burton) work together to figure out who is responsible.READ MORE: Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In Fall
Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star.READ MORE: UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don't Work As Well For People Of Color
Teleplay by Melinda Hsu Taylor, story by Elliott Feliciano & Kahlil Maskati, and directed by Ruba Nadda (#107).MORE NEWS: Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River Spill
Original airdate 7/19/2022.