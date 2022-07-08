FREMONT, Mich. (AP) — A worker died in an accident Thursday at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan, parent company Nestle said.

The employee was working on repairs to a production line when the accident occurred around 2 p.m., the company said.

The worker’s name was not immediately released.

“We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees died in an accident today while conducting repairs on a line in our facility in Fremont, Michigan. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our sympathies are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement.

Nestle said it was investigating and cooperating with authorities. Police are investigating along with the Newaygo County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Fremont Police Department said in a news release.

Operations at the plant have stopped temporarily, the company said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our sympathies are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement.

Support services are being offered to employees, the company said.

The Gerber plant opened in the 1920′s and employs more than 500 people.

Fremont is located about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.