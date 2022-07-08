(CBS DETROIT) — Health officials say on Friday that a probable monkeypox case was identified in Detroit.
Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo tweeted that the case was identified, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
READ MORE: Community Activists Outraged By Detroit Police Officer's Death, Gun Violence
Correction: The first probable #monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit according to MDHHS. This is the second case in MI. If you are a #Detroiter or medical provider and have questions, call our nurse hotline M-F 9AM–5 PM: 313-876-4444 or email:dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov
— Denise Fair Razo, MBA, MPH, FACHE (@MsDFair) July 8, 2022
Razo did not disclose more information about the individual. She urged any Detroiters and medical providers who have questions to call the nurse hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 313-876-4444 or email dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov.
This is the second case reported in the state of Michigan. The first case was identified last week in Oakland County.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
MDHHS said the resident was isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. The department was working with local health departments to notify any close contacts.
“Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about monkeypox should see their provider to be evaluated for testing,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said last week.
infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.