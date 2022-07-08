Worker Dies In Accident At Michigan Gerber Products PlantA worker died in an accident Thursday at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan, parent company Nestle said.

AG Nessel Joins Coalition Supporting Better Protection Of Workers, Promoting Workplace SafetyAttorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 other attorney generals in supporting a federal rule that would create better protection for workers and spread awareness about on-the-job dangers.

Michigan Man Rescued From California Trail Where Family DiedA tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said.

Michigan Regulatory Panel Wants Details On Great Lakes Oil Tunnel PlanA Michigan regulatory panel said Thursday that it needs more information about safety risks before it can rule on Enbridge Energy's plan to extend an oil pipeline through a tunnel beneath a waterway linking two of the Great Lakes.

MDOT: I-94 In Detroit To Close In Late July To Move Second Avenue BridgeThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that moving the Second Avenue bridge will require closing I-94 in both directions in late July.

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In DetroitMichigan State Police are investigating after a man's vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit.