(CBS DETROIT) — When will the violence stop?

That’s the question community leaders are asking following another tragic death.

Office Loren Courts was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday by 19-year-old Ehamani Davis.

“We got these guns burning a hole in their pockets, it seems like, to use them,” said Community Activist Pastor Maurice Hardwick.

“We as the activist community are ready to take action on this. I know I am.”

Police Chief James White says the officer was ambushed with a semi-automatic weapon.

“What young man at the age of 19 will come out the house shooting an officer,” said Rahim Harris, CEO of Pontiac Universal Crimes.

“It’s sad what’s going on and we got to come together as community leaders, as officers, as teachers, as pastors, as preachers. We all got to come together and bring up a solution to love on our people and get them some help.”

Organizers believe they’re in for a long fight, but committed to bringing peace to their communities.

“Detroit as well as America right now, I just think we’re just dealing with trauma and we have all of this trauma and a lot of people they just want to relive all the trauma and stress of what we’ve been dealing with, with gun violence,” said Pastor Barry Randolph of Church of the Messiah.

Pastor Randolph organized the 15th Annual Silent The Violence Rally last month in Detroit.

His organization is providing resources to help combat the problem.

“You have to remember there’s of course been a breakdown of the family and especially with some of our young people,” Randolph said.

“They’re going to seek guidance somewhere else and sometimes that may not be a good place and that’s one of the reasons why we need to have strong communities and strong leaders. Strong role models of people who can actually help get them to where they need to be.”