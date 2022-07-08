(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 other attorney generals in supporting a federal rule that would create better protection for workers and spread awareness about on-the-job dangers.

The proposed ruling calls for more detailed reports of workplace injuries by employers to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA would then make the information they receive available to the public.

In a letter, the attorney generals expressed their support for this ruling, explaining the improvements it would make to the current workplace reporting guidelines.“It is in the best interests of everyone to elevate workplace safety,” Nessel said. “Requiring employers to more extensively report work-related injuries and illnesses will do just that. In the last 2 years, this country’s workers have been through a great deal, so I wholeheartedly support OSHA’s proposed rule regarding workplace safety reporting and making that information accessible to a company’s workers, as well as members of the public.”

In addition to this, the ruling would require workplaces with more than 100 employees to submit these three forms to OSHA:

a log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses (OSHA Form 300)

all Injury and Illness Incident Reports (OSHA Form 301)

Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses (OSHA Form 300A)

These forms would need to be submitted electronically by employers.

The proposed ruling also encourage more transparency, which would help state regulators enforce safety laws, improve working conditions, and address hazards.

The letter was led by New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. In addition to Platkin and Nessel, other supporters include the attorneys general of: California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

