(CBS DETROIT) — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a half years for a robbery at a credit union earlier this year.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James Paul Sciamanna, 49, was arrested after he robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union in Walker.

Federal officials say on Jan. 4, Sciamanna entered the credit union wearing a mask, wig and knit hat, and showed the bank teller a note that read “Don’t panic. I have a gun. I will shoot. Give me everything you have. I have bullets.”

Sciamanna walked away with $3,734 and fled the bank in a truck with a California license plate parked nearby. Police were able to confirm the vehicle after recovering video surveillance from neighboring businesses and a Walker police officer recognizing the truck after having recent contact with Sciamanna.

The truck was found that evening by police in a Grand Rapids neighborhood. After canvassing the area, they found Sciamanna hiding in the bushes.

He confessed to the robbery and told police he had buried the money, also identifying the people he had given the money.

Police say all but $11 of the money was found.

Despite his claim that the robbery was due to his recent drug addiction, U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou noted his history of drug use and prior addiction counseling. Jarbou said the incident “is a traumatic thing,” adding that she wants to “protect the teller.”

Sciamanna is sentenced to serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison. He is also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine and make restitution for the money that was not recovered.

“Robbers of banks and credit unions threaten vital community institutions and inflict trauma on the tellers and other employees who experience these ordeals,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I am grateful to the law enforcement officers and members of my team who apprehended and successfully prosecuted Mr. Sciamanna. My office will hold robbers accountable and will never lose sight of the individuals victimized by crime.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.