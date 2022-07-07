Latest Update
Detroit Police Looking For Suspects, Persons Of Interest In Holiday Shootings
The deadly holiday violence began with a man just trying to do his job.
Michigan Reports 13,102 New COVID-19 Cases, 64 Deaths Over The Last Week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Recession Concerns Loom, Financial Experts Say Don't Make Emotional Decisions
Inflation and a volatile market can create the perfect storm that unleashes pain, but Nichole Baaki of JP Morgan Chase offers this advice.
The Mission of Dutton Farm
Changing The Future of Possibilities For People With Disabilities
The One Who Got Away - Walker
Walker has concerns over Micki going too deep undercover and wants to keep a close eye on her and the possible new informant.
Armageddon, Part 1 - The Flash
When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry, Iris, and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world.
'We Were Robbed,' Detroit Police Chief Speaks On Fatal Shooting Of Officer Loren Courts By 19-Year-Old Suspect, Ehamani Davis
A Detroit police officer and a suspect have died Wednesday night after a shooting on the city's west side, authorities say.
Clinton Township Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize
A special set of numbers paid off for a Clinton Township man when he won a $100,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery.
'Godfather' Star, Legendary Actor James Caan Dead At 82
James Caan, the longtime Hollywood fixture and star of several classic films is dead at 82 years old.
MSP: Michigan Man Hits, Kills Wife With SUV While Leaving Parking Space
Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a local church.
Grand Rapids Man Sentenced To Prison For Credit Union Robbery
A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a half years for a robbery at a credit union earlier this year.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Ann Arbor
A pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road, Pittsfield Township police said.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival
The City of Hamtramck comes alive with art, culture, and music via the Hamtramck Music Festival, featuring 200 bands playing 24 venues and restaurants.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Dally In The Alley
Dally in the Alley is the go-to event of the summer to discover your new favorite local headliner or underground group. Get into the spirit with this week's Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Pig & Whiskey 2019
Pig & Whiskey Festival encapsulates a Michigan summer in one weekend. We’ve curated a schedule with an eclectic mix of bands that pairs well with any kind of BBQ, brew, or whiskey that you choose to enjoy alongside the music.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival 2019!
It's that time of year again! We’ve selected an eclectic mix of can’t-miss bands playing this weekend's Hamtramck Music Festival for this week's Detroit Proud Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Guest DJ - VAZUM Frontman Zach Pliska!
This week, we have a special Guest DJ-ed playlist, curated by VAZUM frontman Zach Pliska! Zach put his own spin on our Detroit Proud Playlist this week - check out his picks below!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 12/3
The playlist is here for another week of Detroit music! We have new tunes, old tunes, and a little something for everyone. Check it out!
Detroit Police Search For Suspect Who Shot 51-Year-Old Man
The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 51-year-old man on June 26.
1 day ago
Michigan Matters: Movies and Politics
Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Antony LaVerde about Emagine Entertaiment's movie theatre empire and looking to a future including esports. Then Mayors Bryan Barnett, Bill Wild and GOP Strategist Suzy Avery talk about 2022 election,Sup Court Roe V wade decision, gun laws and Election 2022.
4 days ago
Science of Weather: Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlooks
Science of Weather: Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlooks
9 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Detroit PAL Officer Bryant George
On this week's Community Connect – we honor freedom, Detroit style! as we enter this 4th of July weekend – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
5 days ago
Community Connect Segments - WHOH Detroit
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations who are unlocking the potential within some of Detroit's most talented youth – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
12 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Opal Lee
On this week's Community Connect we celebrate Juneteenth and hear from people that are helping to bring awareness for all that it stands for.
19 days ago
‘Godfather’ Star, Legendary Actor James Caan Dead At 82
July 7, 2022 at 1:43 pm
