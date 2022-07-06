YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two Ypsilanti teens, ages 17 and 15, were arrested Tuesday after police say they stole a vehicle in a home invasion and led police on a chase.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a woman in Superior Township called authorities at about 7:35 a.m. and said she was sleeping when a neighbor woke and informed her that her door was open and some belongings were across the yard. The woman also reported that her vehicle was stolen.
Hours later, at about 2 p.m., officials say deputies spotted the woman’s vehicle in Ypsilanti Township and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled at high speed, leading police on a chase into Wayne County and then back into Washtenaw County.
The driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of Ford Boulevard near Russell Street, striking another vehicle, flipping over and catching on fire.
The other driver in the crash suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say three people, including the teens, got out of the car and ran.
Both teens were taken into custody and transported to a hospital for their injuries from the crash.
The third person is not in custody, authorities say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
