YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University’s Digital Divas program is gearing up to bring aviation to Metro Detroit high school girls next month.

The free program — a partnership with STEM Flights — aims to introduce students to a day in the life of a woman in aviation.

According to a press release, the students will meet women in the industry, take a plane ride with a pilot and tour an air traffic control tower and an airplane hangar.

“Our goal for Digital Divas is to expose young girls to every type of STEM career that exists,” Bia Hamed, EMU director of K-12 STEM outreach and Digital Divas program director, said in a statement. “STEM Flights is another avenue to help interest our girls in aviation and the benefits of joining an ever-growing robust industry by using hands-on, real-life experience.”

The program is scheduled for noon on Aug. 18 at Willow Run Airport.

For more information on the program and to register, visit www.stemflights.org/willow-run. Space is limited to 15 high school students and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pilots who are interested in participating can sign up here to be a mentor. Pilots can expect to fly two missions of 20 minutes each.

“EMU Aviation, with its flight partner Crosswinds Aviation, is excited about partnering with STEM Flights for the first time in August,” said Jerry Delaney II, aviation program coordinator at EMU.

“The students will meet potential mentors, and EMU Aviation will serve as a guide for students as they explore professional flight as a career. With the growing shortage of pilots, we hope to inspire more young people to explore an exciting career in aviation.”

