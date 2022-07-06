OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Institute of Arts announced the popular “Inside|Out” art installation is expanding.
The new artworks can be viewed at Addison Oaks Park near Rochester, Catalpa Oaks Park in Southfield, Independence Oaks Park in Clarkston, and the Red Oaks Nature Center in Madison Heights.
News Release: The @DIADetroit announced recently that it will bring its popular Inside|Out art installation program back to four #OaklandCountyParks!
To see more info, including where you can find these masterpieces within our parks, visit https://t.co/rFcLTRppfp. pic.twitter.com/YHpl9Rgj0w
— Oakland County Parks and Recreation (@OCParksAndRec) July 6, 2022
The artworks will join the more than100 others already on display around Metro Detroit.
The program is open through Nov. 30.
The program is open through Nov. 30.

Visit www.dia.org/insideout for information on other locations to view the artworks.
