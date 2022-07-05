DYNASTY – Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
CHARISMA CARPENTER GUEST STARS – Blake (Grant Show) and Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) face off in court.
Cristal (Daniella Alonso) sees a different side of Blake and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) makes a choice.
Fallon's (Elizabeth Gillies) former nanny, Heather (guest star Charisma Carpenter), makes a surprise visit.
Meanwhile, Dominique (Michael Michele) finds herself in a very exciting position and Liam (Adam Huber) does a favor for an old friend.
Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns from her modeling job and found secrets aren’t always kept safe.
The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Grant Show (#517).
Original airdate 7/8/2022.