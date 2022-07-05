WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
WHERE'S MINOGUE? – The sudden disappearance of similarly dressed individuals sends Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) searching for a group of ghostly rugby fans dressed as "Where's Wally?"
Meanwhile, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) is doing some searching of his own…for a new flatmate.
Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Cori Gonzalez-Macuer (#304).
Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Cori Gonzalez-Macuer (#304).

Original airdate 7/6/22.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.