  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, July 8, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

READ MORE: Highland Park Shooting Suspect Bobby Crimo III Charged With 7 Counts Of First-Degree Murder

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

READ MORE: Recession Concerns Loom, Financial Experts Say Don't Make Emotional Decisions

The magicians featured in the episode include Zak Mirz, John-Henry, Andy Deemer, and Thomas Solomon.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#811).

MORE NEWS: Beech Leaf Disease Found In St. Clair County

Original airdate 1/21/2022.