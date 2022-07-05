Wellington Paranormal -- "She-Wolf" -- Image Number: WPN104_0002 -- Pictured (L-R): Mike Minogue as Officer Minoque, Ana Scotney as Sheena, Karen O’Leary as Officer O’Leary -- Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd -- © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved
WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
CRYING WOLF – Officers O’Leary and Minogue investigate what they believe are dog attacks, but stumble upon something more mysterious…and vicious.
Jackie van Beech directed the episode written by Jessica Hansell (#104.).
The CW original airdate 7/25/2021