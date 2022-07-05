  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday.

Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

