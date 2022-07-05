(CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday after barricading himself inside a home and firing shots at deputies in Mt. Clemens.

At about 11:55 a.m. on July 4, deputies were called to the area of Clinton Street near Gratiot Avenue and Market Street, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, witnesses told police a man had a gun and entered a condominium building.

Authorities say a woman who initially called police told them that the man from Mt. Clemens brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her after she attempted to speak with him about his dog.

The man came out of the building and began shooting at deputies, authorities say. He then went back into the building and deputies set up a perimeter.

He later fired more shots at deputies, hitting an unoccupied squad car.

Authorities say one deputy fired back, striking the man.

Negotiators on the scene briefly communicated with the man, who told them he had been “hit.”

“The (Crisis Negotiators Team) made brief contact with the male by phone, who stated he had been “hit”.Negotiators attempted to have the male exit the building for medical treatment. The male stated that he would come out but instead broke a window in his residence and then exited onto a balcony firing more rounds,” read a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the county’s SWAT team and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) entered the building with a tactical robot and drone units.

After finding the man on a couch, the SWAT team went into the building and found him with a gunshot wound to his right arm. No other injuries were reported.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. His dog was located in his car outside of his home and was taken to Macomb County Animal Control.

The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating the incident and a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities say the deputy who shot the man is on administrative leave.

