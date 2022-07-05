(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Monday night on I-94 near Southfield Freeway.
Police say a woman called in and reported that she was driving northbound on Southfield Freeway at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, July 4, when she cut a male driver off while getting on the ramp to westbound I-94.
Officials say the two drivers began to argue with each other and when the man was behind the woman when she saw him stick his arm out of the vehicle.
The woman says she then heard gunshots, but never saw a gun.
According to police, one of the woman’s tires sustained damage from the incident, and troopers recovered bullet fragments from the tire.
MSP continues to investigate.
If anyone witnessed this event, they are urged to call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.
