(CBS DETROIT) — There’s a growing number of Starbucks workers voting to unionize in Michigan.
Ten locations have successfully voted to unionize, including five stores in Ann Arbor.
The push came when workers in Buffalo, New York, started the coffee chain's first U.S. union in 2021.
About 15.3% of employed Michiganders currently are represented by unions.
