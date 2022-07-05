(CBS DETROIT) — Changes in technology are happening at Delta Airlines in the Detroit Metro Airport.
The airline, in partnership with Misapplied Sciences, is creating a personalized digital information screen for passengers. Nearly 100 travelers will be able to view their own flight information through facial recognition technology at the same time.
The Parallel Reality technology, which debuted in 2020, will show travel information on a single large-scale screen located just after security, according to Delta.
How to experience the exhibit:
- After moving through security at Detroit, customers will see the Parallel Reality display near the Delta Sky Club (Concourse A, McNamara Terminal).
- To initiate the experience:
- All customers are welcome to interact with the experience. Ticketed passengers can simply scan their boarding pass.
- Customers enrolled in digital identity through the Fly Delta App can activate facial recognition at the exhibit kiosk.
- Leveraging multi-view pixels and proprietary technology, the PARALLEL REALITY experience enables each customer to see personalized, in-language messages – tailored just to them – as they walk past the digital screen.
- Tailored messages include personalized wayfinding, flight information or updates to boarding time.
- This experience will always be opt-in, and customer information is not stored.
