WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – Hosted by Aasif Mandvi, guest stars Krysta Rodriguez, Amy Hoggart, Andrea Martin, and Casey Jost share stories – some silly and some shocking – to try and fool the opposing team led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees.READ MORE: Highland Park Shooting Suspect Bobby Crimo III Charged With 7 Counts Of First-Degree Murder
Pay attention to the details and guess along with each team to determine – is the tale true or is it a lie? (#103).READ MORE: Recession Concerns Loom, Financial Experts Say Don't Make Emotional Decisions
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Beech Leaf Disease Found In St. Clair County
Original airdate 7/9/2022.