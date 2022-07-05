  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Hosted by Aasif Mandvi, guest stars Krysta Rodriguez, Amy Hoggart, Andrea Martin, and Casey Jost share stories – some silly and some shocking – to try and fool the opposing team led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees.

Pay attention to the details and guess along with each team to determine – is the tale true or is it a lie? (#103).

Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Original airdate 7/9/2022.