Michigan Lawmakers OK Budget But Can't Get Deal On Tax CutsMichigan lawmakers approved a state budget early Friday that increases money for education but delayed a decision on how to cut taxes, unable to yet bridge disagreement between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders.

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found SafeOfficials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago.

Chip Shortage Leaves 95K GM Vehicles Unfinished In StorageThe Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

Southfield Police: Driver Who Struck Pregnant Woman Was Fleeing From Victim's BoyfriendDavon Lavon, 25, of Reford, was charged after police say he pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened to kill the driver, causing him to speed away and hit 27-year-old Tiara Bianka Jones.

2nd Trial Set For 2 men Charged In Whitmer Kidnapping PlotA judge on Thursday set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Northern Michigan Man Charged For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol RiotA northern Michigan man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.