(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home.READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers OK Budget But Can't Get Deal On Tax Cuts
The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis.READ MORE: Chip Shortage Leaves 95K GM Vehicles Unfinished In Storage
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Southfield Police: Driver Who Struck Pregnant Woman Was Fleeing From Victim's Boyfriend