Southfield (CW50) – In 2022, Bryant George joined Detroit PAL’s basketball program and won a championship with a team called the Detroit Rock Hounds. Through the program, he met a Detroit Police Lieutenant named Bobby Johnson. His relationship with the Lieutenant led to him playing basketball in high school and winning another championship and then became the first member of his family to go to college.
Early on, George recognized that he wanted to be a police officer, just like Lieutenant Johnson. He saw the love and dedication he put into helping the kids in PAL and helping the community, and George wanted to do the same. He went through college and continued to play sports, and when he returned to Detroit he became a Detroit Police Officer, went into community policing, and was fortunate to land at Detroit PAL, so he could continue the same compassion that was shown to him as a PAL kid to the next generation.
Officer George is now a Youth Development Officer at Detroit PAL. In his role, he works on the youth enrichment side of the program where PAL kids learn Goal-setting, Resiliency, Embracing a healthy lifestyle, Accountability, and Teamwork – or G.R.E.A.T. designed to help kids find their greatness.
Officer Bryant George, Youth Development Officer at Detroit PAL, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss his journey from PAL Kid to Detroit Police Officer, and how the programs at Detroit PAL have an impact on kids’ lives.
Learn more at DetroitPAL.org
