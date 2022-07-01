(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for former officer Stefon Hodo after investigators recovered his vehicle and weapons that were reportedly stolen and used by a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting.
Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed Hodo and the suspect are neighbors.READ MORE: Troubling Arsenic Levels Found At Some Detroit Demolition Sites
“The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said in a press release.
Police say the shooting happened Thursday in the 15300 block of Ferguson Street. The suspect was at the home at about 11:15 a.m. and fired shots and returned at about 2:30 p.m. and fired more shots.READ MORE: Michigan Republican Party Submits Nominees For Election Board
The male victim in his 40s went to the front door and fired back and was struck in the finger. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect was arrested at about 11 p.m. that night near Schaefer Highway and Tireman Avenue.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers OK Budget But Can't Get Deal On Tax Cuts